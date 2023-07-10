Karachi citizens fume as sugar remains unavailable at utility stores

Citizens of Karachi have been visiting utility stores for the past two months in search of cheap sugar, but have been returning empty-handed.

The price of sugar at utility stores is fixed at Rs91 for general buyers and Rs70 per kg for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cardholders.

However, the commodity has been unavailable at stores in Karachi since May.

This has forced consumers to buy expensive sugar from the markets.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officials said that the tendering stage for the purchase of 40,000 tonnes of sugar has been completed and the commodity will be available at the stores soon.

However, consumers are sceptical of the USC’s assurances, as they have been waiting for sugar to be available at utility stores for the past two months.