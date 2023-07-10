Gold prices per tola in Pakistan skyrocketed once again

Despite the stability of prices in the international market, the price of gold per tola has been increased by Rs600 and settled at Rs209,000.

On the other hand, the price per ounce in the international market remained stable at $1925.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased to Rs686 and reached Rs179,184.

Additionally, stability was witnessed in silver prices per tola and 10grams, both of which remained at Rs 2,480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.

