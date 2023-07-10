1790 people performed free Hajj last year: PAC told

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday informed that 1790 people performed free Hajj last year, while the PAC also directed to perform forensic audit of the Hajj 2023 expenses.

The PAC expressed displeasure over the problems faced by the Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that despite presence of five important personalities of Pakistan in KSA, the pilgrims faced hardships.

The committee also expressed displeasure over sending officers as khadieem to Hajj free of cost.

The PAC chairman also expressed displeasure of sending SSP and additional secretary of Hajj ministry to Hajj 2023, and questioned what helped they had provided to the pilgrims.

The list of people who performed free Hajj last year was also presented to the committee.

According to the list, 1790 people performed free Hajj last year.

The chairman PAC strongly criticized the sending of government officials as Hajj aides and questioned what service an SSP and an additional secretary would have rendered to the pilgrims.

He said it was understandable of sending government employees from grade–four to grade-10 but but under what law grade-17 grade-19 officers went for free Hajj.