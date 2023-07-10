Digital economy vital for sustainable development: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday shed light on the importance of the digital economy, and termed the digital economy vital to ensuring sustainable development of the country.

The minister made these remarks while speaking at the panel discussion, titled ‘Idustrialization & Digital Era Connectivity’, organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency in Beijing.

The minister is on a four-day official visit to China to attend a special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held on July 11 to mark the 10- year celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While highlighting the importance of ‘Industrialization & Digital Era Connectivity’, the minister said industrialization and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth, and global connectivity.

However, he emphasized the harmonization in digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums.

Furthermore, he highlighted that digital connectivity has provided businesses with the ability to access larger markets beyond their immediate geographical boundaries.

The digital era has generated massive amounts of data through various sources, including production processes, customer interactions and market trends, said the minister, who recently established a steering committee comprising experts from IT and private sector for the implementation of digital transformation and increasing digital exports in the country.

Similarly, the minister, said the combination of industrialization and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship.

While highlighting the unremarkable contributions of China in the field of industrialization, the minister said that developing nations can draw several lessons from China’s experience with industrialization and digital-era connectivity.

“China has undergone remarkable economic growth and technological advancements, making it a valuable example for developing countries,” he remarked.

Pakistan is greatly benefiting from infrastructure development under CPEC to improve its connectivity within the country and facilitate industrial growth, he added.