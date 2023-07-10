IPP’s Firdous Ashiq Awan dismisses rumors on party seat adjustment

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Central Secretary of Information of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), addressed rumors regarding seat adjustments on Monday and categorically denied any such arrangements.

Awan said that certain individuals have been spreading baseless rumors regarding seat adjustments involving the IPP. In response, she clarified that the party will be participating in the upcoming elections as an independent entity, without any formal seat adjustment agreements.

Awan further asserted that all discussions related to seat adjustments at this stage are premature. The focus of the party is on preparing for the elections and presenting its vision and agenda to the public.

The party intends to approach the electoral process independently and present its candidates in various constituencies.