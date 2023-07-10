Ban on PTI: SC registrar returns Awn Chaudhry’s plea with objections

The Supreme Court Registrar’s Office has raised an objection over a petition of estranged PTI leader Awn Chaudhry for a ban on the PTI.

The application was, hence, returned after objections were raised over it.

An objection says that Awn Chaudhry’s petition does not fulfill the requirements of Article 184(3).

It is not clear in the petition how the ban on the PTI falls within the category of Article 184(3), the objection states further.

It is also not clear in the petition how the ban on the party is a matter of public interest, the registrar’s office maintained.

On Thursday, an application was filed in the Supreme Court to declare the activities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf unconstitutional.

The request was filed by the party’s former leader Awn Chaudhry in his personal capacity.

The activities of the PTI are against the laws of the country, the request stated, adding the PTI leadership incited attacks on national institutions and memorials of martyrs.

The activities against the state and national institutions should be declared unconstitutional, the application requested.

It further sought an order for the dissolution of the PTI over its “unconstitutional” activities.