IPP President Aleem Khan meets German envoy to enhance bilateral ties

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan, met with German Ambassador Alfred Grannas in Lahore on Monday to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan presented a commemorative shield to Alfred Grannas as a gesture of appreciation and goodwill.

Expressing his views, the IPP president expressed the need for a further boost in trade activities between the two countries. He asserted that the strong leadership and managerial skills demonstrated by Germany have contributed to its global reputation and influence.

In response, Ambassador Grannas acknowledged that free German trade with Pakistan had reached 2.3 billion euros since 2020. He further mentioned that Germany supplies machinery, chemicals, and industrial equipment to Pakistan, contributing to the economic cooperation between the two nations.

The German ambassador also expressed his admiration for the hospitality of Pakistan, specifically mentioning his fondness for Lahore.

The meeting between Aleem Khan and Ambassador Grannas reflects the mutual desire to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Germany.

Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade and collaboration in various sectors.