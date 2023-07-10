Nawaz Sharif wants aggressive general election campaign

In a bid to prepare for the anticipated general election which is likely to be held in October, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed his party’s stalwarts to accelerate their poll drive.

Sources privy to the development said Sharif recently made telephonic contacts with key party members, urging them to ramp up their election campaign efforts as the ruling party indicated plans to dissolve the assembly in August, possibly on August 11 or 12.

During these contacts, it was decided that the PML-N would introduce fresh faces to invigorate the party’s image and strengthen its chances in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the process of ticket distribution is expected to be completed by August or September, enabling the party to field its candidates in a timely manner.

Simultaneously, deliberations are underway to determine the final date for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Currently residing in Saudi Arabia, Sharif has been engaging in meetings with influential leaders and consulting his legal team to strategize his comeback.