NDMA chief directs for shifting of populations connected to rivers to safe spots

The chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority presided over a conference on the flood situation.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab PDMA, the Federal Flood Commission, and Meteorological Department.

The Punjab Irrigation Department and Flood Forecasting Division also attended the meeting.

The NDMA chairman was briefed on the current situation of flooding in various rivers.

The chairman directed the institutions concerned to remain alert.

Instructions were also issued for the evacuation and shifting of the populations connected to rivers to safe places.