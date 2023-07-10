Twitter vs Threads: 10 key differences between the apps

Meta has officially released Threads, a new application that has been touted as a potential rival to Twitter. While there are similarities between the two platforms, there are also several significant differences that set Threads apart.

Threads, the newest member of Meta’s family of applications, was released on July 6, 2023 – surpassing 10 million sign-ups within 7 hours of launch.

In case you are wondering, how exactly Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads is different from Elon Musk’s Twitter, here are some major differences:

Edit functionality

One of the key distinctions is the edit functionality. While Twitter now allows its premium users to edit their tweets, Threads currently does not offer this feature.

Users on Threads have to delete a post or create a new one if they want to make changes.

However, it is possible that Threads may introduce post editing in the future, considering that other platforms owned by Meta, such as Instagram and Facebook, already have this capability.

Mobile-only experience

While Twitter provides users with the flexibility to access its platform through any web browser, Threads, on the other hand, is exclusively designed as a mobile application. As of now, Threads does not offer a web version for browsing. Although there is an official website, Threads.net, it simply redirects users to download the Android or iOS version of the Threads app for a complete Threads experience.

Absence of direct messaging

Threads also lacks a direct messaging (DM) feature. Users cannot privately message each other on the platform. This limitation is complemented by the recent implementation of end-to-end encryption on Threads, which aims to enhance user privacy but restricts private connections and direct messaging.

No hashtags

The absence of hashtags in Threads is also a notable feature. While hashtags are widely used on platforms like Twitter, Threads currently lacks this feature. However, it is expected that Threads will soon incorporate hashtag support, similar to other social media platforms owned by Meta, such as Instagram and Facebook, which have been utilizing hashtags for many years.

Limited alt text customization

Threads currently lacks the option for users to customize the alt text or alternative text for images and videos shared on the platform. Instead, Threads relies on computer-generated alt text, which can be less accessible for individuals who rely on screen readers.

Unlike many other social media platforms that allow users to provide their own descriptive alt text, Threads currently does not offer this feature, potentially hindering accessibility for visually impaired users.

No trending topics

Twitter is widely known for its trending topics feature, which allows users to easily discover current news and popular discussions.

However, Threads, unlike Twitter, does not include a dedicated section for trending topics, at least at the present moment.

Ad-free experience

In contrast to Twitter, Threads does not display advertisements on its platform. This absence of ads can be seen as a positive aspect for users.

The CEO of Meta has suggested that Threads may not introduce ads unless it achieves a substantial user base of approximately one billion users. This indicates that, for the time being, Threads aims to maintain an ad-free experience, offering a potentially more streamlined and focused user environment.

No embedded posts

Currently, Threads does not offer the option to embed posts on external platforms such as blogs. If you come across something valuable on Threads and wish to share it on your blog, unfortunately, there is no provision to create an embedded post link.

In contrast, Twitter has long provided users with the ability to generate embedded post links, enabling easy sharing of tweets on various websites and blogs.

Unified feed structure

In terms of feed structure, Threads differs from Twitter. Threads offers a unified feed that includes trending posts and content from followers, whereas Twitter provides separate feeds like “For You” and “Following”.

Currently, Threads does not allow users to exclusively view posts from the accounts they follow.

Randomly generated feed

Lastly, unlike Twitter, Threads does not offer a chronological feed. Instead, it utilizes a randomly generated feed, which means the order of posts may not follow a specific chronological order.

As Threads continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how it will differentiate itself further from Twitter and carve its own niche in the realm of social media.