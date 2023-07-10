ECP refuses to hold Punjab and Islamabad LG Polls through EVM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday categorically clarified that the upcoming local body elections in Punjab and Islamabad cannot be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or i-voting.

Under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, an important meeting was convened by the electoral watchdog to discuss the preparations for the LG polls in Islamabad and Punjab.

During the meeting, officials confirmed their readiness to conduct the local body elections in the federal capital. However, they explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet issued a notification specifying the number of seats in Islamabad, nor have they established rules regarding election expense limits.

In response, the ECP chief directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to send another letter requesting the immediate issuance of the notification and the formulation of new rules by July 12.

The election schedule will be finalized and released as soon as the necessary notification and rules are received, he added.

Furthermore, the ECP recommended that the Punjab government make amendments to the Election Act 2017 and the Punjab Local Government Act 2022 to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections.

The ECP also clarified that it is unable to organize elections for local governments through the use of EVMs or i-voting. The commission has underscored the need for amending the existing laws to enable the appropriate framework for the elections.