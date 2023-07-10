Fawad Chaudhry challenges indictment proceedings in ECP contempt case

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench against indictment proceedings in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for contempt against the commission.

It is pertinent to mention that the electoral watchdog had initiated contempt proceedings against the three for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

A four-member commission headed by ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt case and announced to indict Fawad on July 11.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his plea, has named the federal government and other relevant parties as respondents.

He argued that the Election Commission’s notice dated August 19 had already been challenged in court, and the court had explicitly ordered not to make any decision without a proper hearing.

Hence, he urged the court to restrain the ECP from proceeding with the indictment process.

In response to Fawad’s plea, Justice Waqas Rauf has referred the petition to the Chief Justice for consideration by a larger bench.