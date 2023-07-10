Elahi’s release order issued in illegal recruitments case in Punjab Assembly

In the case of illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly, the Anti-Corruption Court of Lahore has approved the surety bonds of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

After the acceptance of the bail bonds, the PTI leader’s release orders were issued.

Anti-corruption judge Ali Raza issued the release orders in exchange for surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The anti-corruption court had granted Elahi a post-arrest bail.

Meanwhile, a Lahore banking court deferred further proceedings in the Federal Investigation Agency’s money laundering case against Elahi till tomorrow.

The banking court was hearing the PTI president’s bail application.

The court summoned the case record from the FIA, and also called lawyers to present arguments.

Banking Crimes Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the post-arrest bail plea.

The FIA has registered a case against Parvez Elahi.