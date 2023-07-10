Pakistan cricket team arrives in Hambantota to play 2 Test matches

Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Hambantota on Monday to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka, after their journey from the capital city, Colombo.

The team is gearing up for an exciting series of two test matches against the Sri Lankan cricket team.

The cricket team reached Colombo from Karachi via Dubai.

Before the Test series, the national team will play a two-day warm-up match in Hambantota.

The 2-day warm-up match will be contested between Pakistan and Sri Lanka Board XI and is set to be held in Hambantota on July 11 and 12.

The first Test match is scheduled to take place on July 16, and to prepare for the battle ahead, the national team will engage in a 2-day warm-up match.

This fixture will provide the players with an opportunity to acclimatize to the local conditions, fine-tune their skills, and assess their form ahead of the crucial Test series.

The national Test squad, under the leadership of the Babar Azam, arrived in Colombo yesterday to a warm reception from fans and officials.

Pakistan’s cricket team has a rich history of competitive encounters with Sri Lanka. Both teams are well-matched in terms of talent and have been preparing rigorously to provide cricket fans with enthralling contests on the field.