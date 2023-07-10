ATC once again summons PTI Chairman Imran Khan in five cases tomorrow

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan again tomorrow.

Moreover, current and former PTI leaders Asad Umar, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Jamshed Mehboob and Muneer Ahmed have also been summoned.

The PTI chief and the other suspects have been summoned in five cases. Cases have been registered against the suspects in the Golra, Sangjani and CTD police stations.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s interim bail in 11 cases extended till July 19

The former judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan, had confirmed the bail of Imran Khan.

On submission of an investigation report by the Islamabad police, the ATC has summoned the PTI chairman for tomorrow.

Ali Nawaz Awan has also been summoned by the court in the case registered at the Ramna police station.