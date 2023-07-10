Court extends Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand in Askari Tower case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in three cases, including the Askari Tower attack case, until July 24.

The PTI leader appeared before the ATC judge as her previous judicial remand expired today (Monday).

The court, after considering the circumstances, extended her judicial remand for an additional 14 days and directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.

Last month, the former Punjab health minister was incarcerated in relation to the May 9 riots. During the virtual court session, the police requested the physical remand of the former provincial health minister.

However, the court dismissed the police’s request and instead placed Dr. Yasmin Rashid in the custody of the police for a 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered a case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the same day when the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).