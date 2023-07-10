NAB Lahore decides to arrest Usman Buzdar, asks chairman to issue warrants

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has reportedly decided to arrest PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources have said that the bureau has requested its chairman to issue an arrest warrant.

Under the new ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry stage, the NAB sources said.

They further said that the bureau has decided to apply the new NAB ordinance on the former chief minister.

Despite being summoned, Buzdar did not appear before the bureau for the 14th time, the sources said.

The NAB refused to receive a response from Usman Buzdar’s lawyer on his client’s non-appearance. The lawyer had said Buzdar cannot appear before the NAB’s Lahore office.

A case of assets beyond known sources of income, transfers and postings and irregularities in awarding contracts is going on against Usman Buzdar.

An investigation is underway against Buzdar and his family for accumulating assets worth more than Rs9 billion.

A separate case of wheat export is also under investigation against Usman Buzdar.