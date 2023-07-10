KP CTD busts terrorist group planning attack in Muharram

In a major operation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counterterrorism Department has busted a terrorist group planning an attack during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

The CTD said the arrested group includes more than 10 terrorists belonging to a banned organization.

The terrorists were arrested from different areas of the province, including Peshawar and Hangu.

The arrested terrorists also include target killers.

Further interrogation of the terrorists is going on, the CTD added.

On Saturday, the Doaba police in a successful operation arrested four terrorists, including a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The operation was conducted in the mountainous area of Torawari village.

The militants belonged to Hafiz Daulatullah group and hailed from Hangu and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.