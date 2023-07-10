Pakistan among three nations to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Pakistan, Spain and China have been chosen as the hosts for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, according to an announcement made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place from 13 to 21 January 2024, and they will be held in two locations for each gender.

For the women’s qualifiers, Changzhou in China and Valencia in Spain will host one tournament each. On the other hand, Lahore in Pakistan and Valencia in Spain will be the venues for the men’s qualifiers. Each tournament will feature eight teams, making a total of 16 teams per gender.

The distribution of quotas for the tournaments has also been outlined by the FIH.

The women’s qualifiers will have the following continental quotas: Africa (0), Asia (4), Europe (8), Oceania (1), and Pan America (3). Similarly, the men’s qualifiers will allocate quotas as follows: Africa (1), Asia (5), Europe (7), Oceania (1), and Pan America (2).

The teams eligible to participate in the qualifiers will be determined based on their performance in the Continental Championships scheduled for 2023.

The top three teams from each qualification tournament will secure their spots in the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics.

These teams will join the hosts, France, as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship, and Oceania Cup).

The qualifiers hold immense significance for the teams involved as they represent the final opportunity to secure a place in the prestigious Olympic Games.

Since the Beijing 2008 Olympics, 12 teams per gender have competed in the hockey event, and the qualifiers serve as a crucial gateway to this elite competition.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Hockey Team won Olympic Gold Medal in 1960, 1968 and 1984.

Pakistan first missed podium came in1988 before it managed a bronze medal in Barcelona four years later, their last Olympic medal to date.

Moreover, Pakistan failed to qualify for 2016 and 2020 Olympics.