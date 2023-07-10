NA speaker felicitates Fahad Shehbaz for winning Int’l Diana Award

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated Pakistani youth Fahad Shehbaz on winning the International Diana Award.

Fahad received a prestigious Diana Award from the United Kingdom for his exceptional humanitarian efforts and unwavering commitment to inspiring and mobilising younger generations to create lasting change in their communities and beyond.

He stated that Fahad Shehbaz, a talented young man who founded the Youth General Assembly at the age of 18, received this award on behalf of Pakistani youth.

“Fahad is a shining example of bringing about positive change in society through his thoughtful mindset and relentless struggle,” added the speaker.

He also expressed his belief that the youth of this country are highly talented and hard-working individuals who have made their mark all over the world.

Mr Pervez hoped that they will continue to bring glory to the name of the country in the future and expected Fahad Shehbaz to play a significant role in the welfare of the youth going forward.

Info minister also congratulates Fahad Shehbaz

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitated a Pakistani youth leader, Fahad Shahbaz “Congratulations to talented Fahad Shahbaz, who laid foundation of Youth General Assembly at 18 years of his age, for winning the international Diana Award,” the minister said in a tweet.

This reflected the positive mindset of Pakistani youth who had been striving to bring change in the society, she added.

She said youth like Samina Baig, Naila Kiani, Boxer Taimur Khan and Shahbaz Fahad were source of pride for Pakistan. These people were a true identity of Pakistan who inspired youth through positive thinking, she added.