India’s waters trigger ‘catastrophic’ floods in Pakistan’s Ravi and Chenab rivers

Intense rainfall in Indian-Occupied Kashmir has led to India releasing a massive 233,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab River and Ravi River exacerbating flood like situation in Pakistan.

The water level in the Chenab River has begun to rise at Chiniot. The current flow of water is at 30,000 cusecs and is expected to exceed 10,000 cusecs in the next few hours.

In response to the situation, the district administration has placed all departments on high alert, and a flood control room has been established at the deputy commissioner’s office.

The surging river waters have wreaked havoc in the border area, particularly impacting the village of Jalala. Crops have been destroyed, and vast stretches of land have been submerged, causing significant losses.

As the deluge struck, many villagers engaged in rice cultivation found themselves stranded. Swiftly responding to the crisis, the local administration initiated a rescue operation, successfully evacuating around 300 individuals, mostly women and children, to safer locations.

PM issues directives to ensure safety measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation to Rangers and rescue personnel for their prompt evacuation of people stranded in the floods in Shakargarh.

The prime minister highlighted that the timely rescue operation had saved the lives of numerous individuals, including women and children. The entire nation pays tribute to their efforts.

Furthermore, the premier issued directives to ensure comprehensive preparations to address the potential flood situation in Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the people and making necessary arrangements for their timely and safe evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Gujranwala Division, along with the Regional Police Officer (RPO), visited the Chenab River to assess the arrangements in place for potential floods.

During the visit, the commissioner said the current water level in the Chenab River is relatively low. However, he instructed all departments to remain vigilant and prepared to tackle any potential flooding situations.

He further stated that relief camps have already been established throughout the division. These camps are equipped to provide essential facilities and support to those affected by the floods.

He added people living on the banks of rivers are being shifted to safer locations.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) citing various meteorological models, said that medium level floods expected in river Chenab, Ravi Sutlej and associated canals at Bhimbar, Pulkho and Basantar areas.

However, the water is likely to be confined to rivers/nulls, which may have a potential impact only on the low-lying areas adjacent to the river banks.

Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, DG Khan Multan and Sargodha divisions are likely to experience heavy rain with wind and thunder while urban flooding in municipal areas like Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala while landslides are likely in hilly areas of Balochistan, KP, Punjab, GB and AJK.

Water reaches Lahore’s Ravi Ravi

Meanwhile, the water released by India into the Ravi River a day earlier, has now reached Lahore’s Ravi causing mid level flooding in the river.

Authorities are on high alert as the rising water levels pose a potential threat to the region.

At the Head Khanki, the water level is steadily increasing, with an inflow of 193,876 cusecs and an outflow of 160,890 cusecs recorded. A moderate flood situation is currently observed at the Head Marala. The flow of water at Head Balloki also surged to a staggering 14,250 cusecs.

Gujranwala is also grappling with the consequences of flooding, as the Chenab River experiences moderate levels of inundation at the Head Khankii. Residents of 50 nearby villages have been cautioned to take necessary precautions in light of the situation.

Similarly, the Head Qadirabad has witnessed an inflow of 194,000 cusecs, accompanied by an outflow of 180,000 cusecs.

The swift flow of the Ravi River is causing erosion in various areas, putting multiple villages and vast agricultural lands at risk.

Over 300 people rescued

Rescue 1122 teams are actively engaged in rescue operations to mitigate the impact of the flooding. Thus far, they have successfully saved 301 individuals, including women and children, in Shakargarh.

Among those rescued, 60 farmers trapped near Chak Jalandhar have been brought to safety.

Additionally, authorities have evacuated 190 individuals from the areas of Chandianwali and Pir Kandiala, prioritizing their well-being during this challenging period of flooding and water-related emergencies.

The water level in the Sutlej River also surged, causing significant damage to the rafts installed at Attari. As a result, a tractor-trolley sank along with the raft on the walkway built on the Attari border. The passenger in the trolley managed to come out of the river on their own.

Similarly, the water level at the Guddu Barrage on the Indus River is observed to be rising, with an inflow of 188,540 cusecs and a discharge of 149,363 cusecs recorded

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported a moderate flood at Marala on the Chenab River. Similarly, a moderate flood was recorded in Shakargarh, while low-level flooding was reported at Khanki and Qadirabad.

The PDMA assured that the water flow in other rivers, including the Ravi, is currently normal. They are closely monitoring the water flow in all rivers, barrages, dams, and canals.

The entire situation in Punjab is being monitored from the provincial control room, ensuring swift responses and coordinated efforts to address any emerging challenges.