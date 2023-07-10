Jinnah House attack: PTI’s Omar Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry on 14-day judicial remand in a case related to the attack on Jinnah House and May 9 arson.

Both PTI stalwarts were produced by the police before Judge Abher Gul Khan and sought their 14-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the court rejected the physical remand plea and granted police a 14-day physical remand.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. Following his arrest, countrywide protests were witnessed.

Enraged by the PTI chief’s arrest, party workers and supporters pillaged government and military installations including Jinnah House in Lahore.

To contain the violence, the government called in the army and announced that the protesters would be tried under army laws.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders have been arrested in a countrywide crackdown.

Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry were one of the few PTI leaders that were arrested following the violence and have been part of the party despite many politicians jumping ship.