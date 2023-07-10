Overseas Pakistanis remitted $27bn in financial year 2022-23: SBP
Remittances report 4% increase on monthly basis, SBP reported
The State Bank of Pakistan has stated that overseas Pakistanis remitted $2.2 billion in June.
In the financial year 2023-24, overseas Pakistanis remitted $27 billion, the State Bank reported.
A four percent increase has been seen in the remittances on a monthly basis.
However, on an annual basis, remittances from overseas Pakistanis saw a decline of 14%, the Bank reported.
In June, the highest amount of foreign exchange amount of $520 million was remitted by overseas Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia.
Moreover, expat Pakistanis from Britain and the UAE are also among the top remitters with $340 million and $330 million, respectively.
remittances
Overseas Pakistanis
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
