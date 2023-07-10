Overseas Pakistanis remitted $27bn in financial year 2022-23: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan has stated that overseas Pakistanis remitted $2.2 billion in June.

In the financial year 2023-24, overseas Pakistanis remitted $27 billion, the State Bank reported.

A four percent increase has been seen in the remittances on a monthly basis.

However, on an annual basis, remittances from overseas Pakistanis saw a decline of 14%, the Bank reported.

In June, the highest amount of foreign exchange amount of $520 million was remitted by overseas Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, expat Pakistanis from Britain and the UAE are also among the top remitters with $340 million and $330 million, respectively.