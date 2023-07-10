Watch Live
Tech » Gaming

Pakistan wins TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup, beats South Korea 3-2 in Riyadh

Pakistan emerges victorious, defeats South Korea 3-2 to claim TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Riyadh
Samaa Web Desk Jul 10, 2023
Pakistan has won another coveted gaming trophy beating South Korea 3-2 in the prestigious TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Riyadh.

In the final of the tournament, Pakistani team comprising Arslan Siddique, Imran Khan and Atif Butt won an impressive half million dollar prize.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Cup featured 16 national teams from around the world.

