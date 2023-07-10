Pakistan wins TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup, beats South Korea 3-2

Pakistan has won another coveted gaming trophy beating South Korea 3-2 in the prestigious TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Riyadh.

In the final of the tournament, Pakistani team comprising Arslan Siddique, Imran Khan and Atif Butt won an impressive half million dollar prize.

Organised by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Cup featured 16 national teams from around the world.

Arsalan Ash tweeted after the victory, “Pakistan is the best Tekken [playing] region in the world.”