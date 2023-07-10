Get sneak peek of upcoming features on Instagram Threads with beta program

Instagram’s Threads, Meta’s rival to Twitter, is rapidly gaining popularity with over 72 million sign-ups in just two days. With the potential to replace Twitter for many users, the platform is now focusing on improving its feature set.

If you’re an Android user, you have the opportunity to join the Threads beta program on the Google Play Store and try out upcoming versions of the app before they are officially released.

Joining the beta program allows you to access new features and bug fixes ahead of others. However, it’s important to note that beta versions may come with stability issues and occasional bugs.

While Meta has not shared a specific roadmap for Threads, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has confirmed that the team is actively working on several enhancements. These include features like the ability to delete your Threads account, universal search, multi-account support, and more.

Although Meta has not provided specific details about the latest beta release on the Play Store, it’s an opportune moment to join Threads. The platform has gained significant momentum by leveraging its existing user base from Instagram. Notably, major brands and celebrities have also joined Threads, further bolstering confidence in the platform.

If you haven’t already, now is the perfect time to explore Meta’s Twitter alternative and experience the growing community on Threads. By joining the beta program, you’ll have a chance to stay ahead and contribute to the platform’s development.