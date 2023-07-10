NEPRA jacks up electricity tariff in quarterly adjustment

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted approval for an increase in electricity prices, affecting consumers across the country.

As per the notification, NEPRA has sanctioned a rise of Rs1.25 per unit in electricity prices, marking the quarterly adjustment.

The revised prices will be applicable to the bills issued for the months of July, August, and September.

However, it is important to note that this adjustment will not impact consumers served by K-electricity.

In a recent decision, NEPRA authorized the increase in electricity prices, which is projected to burden consumers with an additional cost of Rs 46.53 billion.

The electricity generation capacity of Pakistan is 43,000 MW, while the maximum electricity generation during the summer is 24,000 MW.

Customers are billed for the entire installed capacity, and they incur an annual capacity charge of 1000 units.

Electricity distribution companies seek approval for quarterly adjustments every three months.