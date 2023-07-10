ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail in three cases till July 19

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till July 19 in three cases.

The judge remarked that the court does not support anyone, and asked the prosecution to conduct a comprehensive investigation so that justice is done.

Proceedings were held on the two cases registered against the PTI chief under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Khanna and one in Bhara Kahu police stations.

The PTI lawyer said the party chairman will appear in the Islamabad High Court.

The investigation officer told the court that the JIT even questioned the PTI chairman.

On being asked by the court, the officer said the suspect has joined the investigation.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspect had tweeted on the day of the incident. He is nominated in the case to the extent of abetment.

Imran’s counsel also said the prosecution in Lahore cooperated with his client. He further said no one appeared in court in 19 cases, but his client will today.

Salman Safdar also questioned why his client was not allowed to join the proceedings till now, adding that when the court ordered, they turned up.

The judge had also asked about the details of the investigation into the cases against Imran Khan.

Lawyer Salman Safdar said cases were registered against the PTI chairman on the basis of burning tyres.

The investigation of all three cases under the ATA was completed yesterday.

Judge Abul Hasnat said: “Is the court sitting only to give bails? If the suspect is innocent, justice should be done. I will not tolerate any delay on behalf of the prosecution.”

The judge further said the investigation should be conducted on time, and be comprehensive.

Safdar further told the court that his client has to go to Quetta on July 17 and 18 for bail, and asked for the case to be adjourned till July 19.

The judge directed the lawyer to produce whatever material they had.

Later, the court extended the PTI chairman’s interim bail till July 19.