Suleman Shehbaz gets clean chit in money laundering case

A special central court on Monday acquitted incumbent prime minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz, and all other accused in an alleged money laundering case of Rs16 billion.

Judge Bakht Fakhar Behzad heard the case, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted answers to 27 questions to the court.

During the proceedings, Judge Behzad sought clarity on the party responsible for conducting the money laundering inquiry.

The FIA counsel told the court that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by Dr Rizwan, had conducted the inquiry.

However, the judge expressed concern over the fact that only a single witness statement had been recorded during the entire investigation.

When questioned about the lack of action taken against individuals who had changed their positions during the inquiry and investigation, the FIA investigating officer remained silent, prompting the judge to express his disappointment.

Judge Behzad demanded concrete evidence to support the allegations, emphasising the need for substantial proof in the case.

In a stern remark, the judge said, “Tell me straight, don’t tell me stories, I have read everything. I will send all FIA people to jail now, remember this. I want an answer—what is the proof of the crime with the challan.”

Subsequently, the special central court announced its verdict, acquitting Suleman Shehbaz and all other accused in the FIA money laundering case.

The money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister of Punjab, and his sons, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti Money Laundering Act.

This case was filed in November 2020 and has since gained momentum.

In December 2021, the FIA submitted a detailed challan against Shehbaz and Hamza, accusing them of being involved in a staggering Rs16 billion money laundering scheme.

The agency’s report shed light on 28 benami accounts connected to the Shehbaz family. These accounts were meticulously traced by the investigation team, revealing alleged money laundering activities between 2008 and 2018, amounting to a staggering Rs16.3 billion.

The report further unveiled a complex web of 17,000 credit transactions that formed the money trail. Shockingly, it was revealed that the funds were secretly kept in undisclosed accounts and funneled to Shehbaz in his personal capacity.

According to the FIA, the money obtained from the accounts of low-wage employees was transferred outside of Pakistan through hundi, ultimately benefiting Shehbaz’s family.

The investigation uncovered the involvement of eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif family who were found guilty of facilitating money laundering.

In a subsequent development, a special court judge reserved the decision after thoroughly examining the arguments presented in the acquittal application filed by the accused individuals. While Shehbaz and Hamza were acquitted, the court summoned the remaining accused for the framing of charges in the case.

Meanwhile, the co-accused in this high-profile case have also been granted bail as of June 11, 2022, pending the resolution of their individual cases. The progress of this case continues to captivate the nation as it unfolds in the corridors of justice.