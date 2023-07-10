China: Six killed in stabbing attack at kindergarten

At least six people have been killed while one person was injured on Monday in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in Guangdong province, China.

As per details, the incident occurred at around 7:40 am, and authorities have since arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The police are currently investigating the motive behind the assault, but have described it as a case of “intentional assault”.

The victims of the attack have been identified as a teacher, two parents, and three students.

A spokesperson for the city government confirmed the arrest of one suspect, providing some reassurance to the affected families and the public.

A disturbing video, which has been circulating on social media platforms, reportedly shows two of the victims lying on the street outside the school, surrounded by pools of blood.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed.

This tragic incident is not an isolated case in China, as the country has experienced a series of knife attacks at schools in recent years.

China has strict regulations on firearms, resulting in limited access to guns for the general public. However, this has not deterred some individuals from resorting to other forms of violence.

In August 2022, a 48-year-old man perpetrated a similar attack at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring six others. Furthermore, in 2021, a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to 16 others.