EPFL unveils game-changing plasma transducer for noise reduction

Researchers at EPFL have created an innovative plasma transducer known as the “plasmacoustic metalayer” that outperforms conventional methods in noise reduction. Unlike traditional membrane-based solutions, this plasma transducer’s electrical control system enables faster interaction with the acoustic environment.

The plasma transducer is designed to absorb sound effectively, with a remarkable capacity to absorb 100% of incoming sound intensity without any reflection.

This makes it exceptionally efficient in reducing noise. Astonishingly, a mere 17 mm thick plasma layer is sufficient to counteract an audible sound frequency of 20 Hz. In contrast, conventional noise reduction solutions typically require much thicker materials.

This groundbreaking technology offers a remarkable breakthrough in noise reduction, presenting a novel and ethereal concept that pushes the boundaries of traditional approaches.