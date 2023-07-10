Google Calendar update enhances working location features

Google Calendar, a crucial app for productivity in the workplace, has received an update focused on improving its working locations functionality. With the rise of remote and hybrid work setups during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing need for tools that enable users to effectively manage their work schedules and locations.

Since 2021, Google Calendar has allowed users to specify their working location directly within the app. While this feature has seen improvements over the past couple of years, Google has introduced further enhancements in the recent update.

The latest update introduces a new feature that enables users to set specific working locations in Calendar for different portions of the day. Previously, users could only indicate the days they would be working from a particular location. With the new functionality, users can now provide more accurate information about their availability based on the physical location they are working from, which may change throughout the day.

This feature is particularly beneficial for those working in hybrid environments, where employees alternate between working from home, the office, or a combination of both. As the demand for such flexible work arrangements has increased, Google aims to cater to this expanding audience.

According to Google, the Calendar update is already available for users enrolled in the rapid release program. For others, the update is expected to roll out gradually starting on July 14.

The working location feature will be enabled by default (unless disabled by an admin). To utilize the new option and set a sub-day working location, users can select “Working Location” as an event type in Calendar, choose the desired location, and modify the time, date, or recurrence by clicking on the respective elements.

It’s important to note that this feature is available for users of Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.