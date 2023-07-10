Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Plea for facilities in jail: LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi

PTI president says he's a former chief minister, has legal right to better class in jail
Arshad Ali Jul 10, 2023
Photo: file
The Lahore High Court has ordered to produce PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday evening.

The former chief minister has filed an application regarding the non-availability of facilities in the jail.

The LHC has ordered to produce Parvez Elahi at 4pm today.

Justice Amjad Rafique heard Parvez Elahi’s application.

“I am a former chief minister and I have a legal right to a better class in jail,” the petitioner said in his application.

Elahi sought an order from the court for the provision of an air conditioner, home-cooked foods and other facilities.

The counsel for the Punjab government opposed Parvez Elahi’s application.

