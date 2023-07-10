Plea for facilities in jail: LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi

The Lahore High Court has ordered to produce PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday evening.

The former chief minister has filed an application regarding the non-availability of facilities in the jail.

The LHC has ordered to produce Parvez Elahi at 4pm today.

Justice Amjad Rafique heard Parvez Elahi’s application.

“I am a former chief minister and I have a legal right to a better class in jail,” the petitioner said in his application.

Elahi sought an order from the court for the provision of an air conditioner, home-cooked foods and other facilities.

The counsel for the Punjab government opposed Parvez Elahi’s application.