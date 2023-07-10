LHC summons ACS, IG Prisons over Parvez Elahi’s plea for facilities in jail

The Lahore High Court Justice Amjad Rafique of Lahore High Court (LHC) heard the plea of former chief minister of Punjab over allegedly non-provision of facilities in the jail.

The LHC ordered to produce PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday evening. The former chief minister has filed an application regarding the non-availability of facilities in the jail.

Elahi told the court that he has been in jail for one and a half months and there was nothing else but problems.

“There are bugs everywhere, there is a washroom in the room and my feet are swollen already and pleaded for better treatment,” he added.

The court asked for way out, on which, which the former chief minister of Punjab said that he should be given bail like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The court room burst into laughter.

The LHC Justice Amjad Rafique remarked and assured Elahi that cases will be dealt with one by one.

The judge asked the former chief minister whether he has an air conditioner, Pervaiz Elahi replied, "Where is the AC?" as the fan presented in his cell was taken away from his room. PTI President Pervaiz Elahi requested that he be given the facility of a doctor.

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed Ran said that lawyers are not even allowed to meet the client.

The court asked Parvez Elahi whether he has confidence on any officer who could visit the jail.

The LHC has ordered to produce Parvez Elahi at 4pm today.

Justice Amjad Rafique heard Parvez Elahi’s application.

“I am a former chief minister and I have a legal right to a better class in jail,” the petitioner said in his application.

Elahi sought an order from the court for the provision of an air conditioner, home-cooked foods and other facilities.

The counsel for the Punjab government opposed Parvez Elahi’s application.