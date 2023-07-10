Biohacker invests $200 million per year to rejuvenate, extend lifespan

Brian Johnson, a biohacker, has made headlines by investing a staggering $200 million per year in an attempt to regain his youthful appearance at the age of 18. In a social media video, it was revealed that Brian sold his tech company for an impressive $800 million, which prompted him to shift his focus towards reversing his biological age.

With his current lifestyle, Brian is estimated to live up to 200 years, and he is actively working on developing a protocol that others can follow to achieve similar results. When asked about his daily routine, Brian explained that his day begins with the “Blueprints” Program, a 5-hour routine meticulously designed by a team of 30 doctors to optimize his health. After following this routine for seven months, Brian has already set a world record by successfully reducing his age by over 5 years.

The routine commences with a morning regimen called the “Green Giant,” which includes collagen peptides and creatine. Brian’s approach to health is based on five levels, encompassing the classification of food as good or bad, incorporating specific dietary elements, keeping up with research studies, avoiding trial and error based on intuition, and using personal data to make informed decisions about food and lifestyle.

Brian’s entire day is meticulously automated, from taking morning pills to following his workout routine. His ultimate goal is to achieve an “autonomous self” where his health and well-being are optimized through automation.

Due to the immense popularity of Brian’s pursuit and his expensive routine, several companies have started offering similar techniques at more affordable rates. These include therapies like plasma pollution therapy and the use of rapamycin drugs.

Brian’s lifestyle and dedication to health longevity have sparked a movement towards democratizing access to similar methods, making them more accessible to the general public.