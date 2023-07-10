PML-N, PPP to soon separate their political paths, claims Qureshi

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), known as the coalition government, is on the verge of a split as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are expected to part ways, according to claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On Monday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in relation to two cases related to the May 9 incident.

During the hearing, the court questioned the investigation officer about the progress made in the case. The officer stated that Qureshi’s tweet had been taken into consideration, but the investigation was still ongoing.

Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued that there was no record of his client’s tweet.

Subsequently, the court extended Qureshi’s bail until July 18 and adjourned the hearing in both cases until that date.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that during today’s court appearance, it was confirmed that he had cooperated with the investigation in the cases.

He mentioned that the court had extended his bail until July 18 and requested the prosecution to submit their report.

Regarding the PDM, Qureshi asserted that it was not an electoral alliance. He referred to a recent press conference held by PDM Chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where Rehman expressed his disappointment with the PML-N.

Qureshi added that the political paths of the PML-N and PPP would soon diverge, indicating the emergence of a new and interesting political landscape.