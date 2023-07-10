Modi’s anti-Muslim policies engulf Bollywood; ignite outrage

Modi’s controversial policies have reverberated beyond the political sphere, making their presence felt in the heart of the Indian entertainment industry – Bollywood.

As the nation’s largest film industry, Bollywood has often been a reflection of the prevailing social and political climate.

Over the years, a discernible shift has emerged in the narratives portrayed on the silver screen, with a noticeable increase in films that mirror the anti-Muslim sentiment allegedly fueled by Modi’s policies.

This intersection between politics and cinema has sparked debates, ignited outrage, and intensified discussions on the impact of such portrayals on societal harmony.

These cinematic endeavors have added fuel to the fire of the growing concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged anti-Muslim policies. The release of movies such as Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) and “The Kerala Story” has elicited strong reactions from Muslim organizations, exacerbating the already fragile communal harmony in the country.

The film ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ was released in theatres on July 7 without a trailer – starring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir.

According to reports, the movie explores a matter that involves the manipulation of Muslim teenagers by leaders of terrorist organizations. These leaders entice the teenagers with promises of paradise and 72 hoors to carry out acts of jihad against non-Muslims.

The dark comedy film follows two boys Hakim and Bilal, who get killed after committing a suicide bombing at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. They find themselves in purgatory, waiting to enter heaven.

They are told that they will be rewarded with 72 hoors, however, as they wait, they begin to have doubts about the existence of the afterlife, ultimately meeting a gruesome fate.

The movie was released in English and 10 other Indian languages – Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“The Kerala Story,” another film released this year, came under fire for its depiction of veiled Muslim women. Critics argued that it unfairly represented the Muslim community, contributing to the marginalization of Muslim women in Indian society.

The film’s release reignited debates surrounding cultural sensitivity and religious tolerance, drawing attention to the complex relationship between Bollywood and its social responsibility.

While these movies have come under scrutiny, they are not isolated incidents. Over the past five years, Bollywood has seen the release of more than 60 films that propagate anti-Muslim sentiments or misrepresent Islamic beliefs.