Dollar continues to gain strength against rupee for third day

The American dollar continued its three-day winning streak, and gained some more strength on the first day of the trading week.

At the opening of the trading session in the interbank market on Monday, the greenback fortified itself with 60 paisas.

The value of the dollar against the rupee in interbank trading was recorded at Rs278.50.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has reported a boost at the start of trading on Monday.

The KSE-100 index recorded an increase by more than 200 points to reach 44,440 points.

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 37 paisas against the dollar at the closing time of the interbank trading. The interbank rate of US dollar plummeted to Rs277.04 at the closing time of trading.

On Wednesday, the dollar had bounced back at the opening of interbank trade, as it gained 31 paisas. The American currency closed at Rs277.41 after gaining Rs1.97 against the local unit.

The dollar was exchanged for Rs275.75 at the start of the treading session on Wednesday. However, later the greenback gained even more value with Rs1.31 in interbank trade and was being traded at Rs276.75.