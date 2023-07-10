ACE extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, husband in land fraud case

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan and her husband in a Layyah land fraud case against.

ACE Judge Naveed Ahmad Qureshi heard the PTI chairman sister’s plea seeking an extension in an interim bail case, meanwhile, Dr Uzma Khan and her husband appeared before the court.

After considering the arguments presented by both parties, the court approved a bail extension and adjourned the hearing till August 10.

The case

Dr Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed Niazi, have been accused of engaging in fraudulent activities and leveraging political influence to acquire 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara, located in Layyah district.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed, Dr Uzma and her husband allegedly purchased the land at a significantly lower price of Rs130 million, despite its actual value being estimated at Rs6 billion.

This land acquisition is particularly noteworthy as it is situated along the path of the Greater Thal Canal project, which aims to provide irrigation to areas such as Layyah, Bhakkar, and Jhang.

The co-accused in this case is the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is alleged to have employed his position as the Prime Minister to assist his sister. It is claimed that he used his office to facilitate the land acquisition process.

Currently, Dr Uzma and her husband have been granted bail until June 27, allowing them temporary freedom in relation to this case.