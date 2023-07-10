India’s top court to hear pleas against revocation of Article 370 tomorrow

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has scheduled a hearing on pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370, which conferred special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, on July 11 (tomorrow).

The constitutional amendment, enacted nearly four years ago, led to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has constituted a five-judge bench comprising himself and four senior judges: Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant. The bench is expected to determine the schedule for day-to-day hearings on the petitions challenging the decision made on August 5, 2019.

With the retirement of Chief Justice Chandrachud scheduled for November 2024, Justices Kaul, Khanna, Gavai, and Kant will subsequently serve as Chief Justices of India.

The primary focus of the five-judge bench will be to assess the constitutional validity of the August 5 presidential order, known as the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 2019. This order superseded the Constitution (Application to J&K) Order, 1954, and introduced Clause 4 to Article 367, thereby making the Indian Constitution applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to the revocation, Article 370 had granted special status to the region for 70 years.

In a recent development, Shah Faesal, a former IAS officer who filed the initial plea challenging the validity of the government’s decision, along with another petitioner, has submitted fresh applications requesting the removal of their names as petitioners. Faesal, who resigned from his position in 2018 to form a political party, had his resignation rejected by the government, leading to his reinstatement.

The Supreme Court admitted the petition on August 28, 2019, a mere 23 days after the government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The court had issued notices to the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, referring the petitions to a five-judge bench.

It is worth noting that a similar constitutional challenge regarding the bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been pending in the Supreme Court for the past nine years.

As the pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370 come before the apex court, the nation awaits the outcome of this critical legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.