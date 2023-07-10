Pakistan braces for heavy monsoon rains, flood threats as NEOC issues warning

The National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) issued a warning on Monday, urging authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures due to the looming threat of heavy monsoon rains, floods, and urban flooding in various parts of the country.

According to the NEOC’s latest alert, Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal are expected to experience further torrential downpours, which could result in moderate to high levels of flooding in rivers such as Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and the connected canals.

The risk of urban flooding has been identified in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, and Gujranwala, while there is a concern for landslides in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Bannu, DI Khan, Swat, Balakot, Sibbi, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Kalat, Naseerabad, and Lasbela.

Furthermore, the NEOC has also anticipated rainfall in different areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In addition to issuing the warning, the NEOC has directed continuous monitoring at Marala Headworks until July 20.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported a moderate flood at Marala on the Chenab River. Similarly, a moderate flood was recorded in Shakargarh, while low-level flooding was reported at Khanki and Qadirabad.

The PDMA assured that the water flow in other rivers, including the Ravi, is currently normal. They are closely monitoring the water flow in all rivers, barrages, dams, and canals.

The entire situation in Punjab is being monitored from the provincial control room, ensuring swift responses and coordinated efforts to address any emerging challenges.

As the monsoon season continues, authorities and citizens are advised to remain alert, follow safety instructions, and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being and minimize the impact of potential flooding and other weather-related risks.