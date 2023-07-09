Weekly Cricket roundup: Ashes series and World Cup Qualifying round

Cricket season is peaking as World Cup is around the corner, but Ashes Test series is proving out to be as exciting as ever.

Here are some of the interesting events of Cricket from this week:

England bounce back

England lost first two Test matches of the series and were on the verge of losing Ashes at home for the first time since 2001.

Australia started the third Test at Edgbaston aggressively and scored 263 on the first day, whereas they bowled out England on 237 in second innings to take 26 runs lead.

England dismissed the Kangaroos for 224 in the second innings and were set a target of 251. England were 171 for the loss of six wickets and it looked like they were going to lose.

But Harry Brooks top scored with 75 and Chris Woakes played a cameo to help their side keep the Ashes alive.

ICC World Cup Qualifying round

Former champions West Indies and Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup, as West Indies were stunned by Netherlands and Scotland.

Zimbabwe also lost to Netherlands, who had to chase 278 runs target against Scotland to qualify for the World Cup.

The Dutch chased the difficult target and qualified for the event for the first time since 2011.

Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands in the final to win the event. Both teams will join Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the event.

Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka

Babar Azam’s XI travelled to Sri Lanka for the two match Test series, as both teams will begin their campaign for ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

The first Test match will be played in Galle from 16 July whereas Pakistan team will also play two-day practice match from 11 July.