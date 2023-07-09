‘Jawan’ teaser to unveil SRK, Salman Khan’s reunion in ‘Tiger 3’

Fans are anticipating the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, “Jawan,” following the massive success of “Pathaan.”

The trailer for “Jawan” is set to be unveiled this week, and the excitement surrounding it is reaching its peak.

Until the film hits theatres, the anticipation is expected to be surreal. However, it appears that there might be a special surprise in store for Salman Khan fans as well.

Shah Rukh and Salman recently shared a scene in “Pathaan” after a long time, creating an ecstatic atmosphere in theatres, reminiscent of a stadium experience.

The magic of their on-screen reunion will be witnessed once again in Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3,” where the duo will share the screen for a special scene. But here’s the exciting twist: rumours suggest that the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might occur even before “Tiger 3” releases.

It is speculated that the teaser of “Tiger 3” could be attached to “Jawan” when it is shown in theatres. While there is no official confirmation regarding this, there is a strong possibility that it may happen.

Since “Jawan” will be distributed by YRF in the overseas market, there are chances that the teaser of “Tiger 3” will be unveiled on the big screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller.

Although this news is currently just a rumour, fans are hopeful that the “Jawan x Tiger 3” collaboration will become a reality, as it would undoubtedly create a frenzy in theatres, similar to what was witnessed during “Pathaan.”