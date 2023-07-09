Salman Khan extends Bigg Boss OTT 2 for additional 15 days

Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor and host of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, announced on the latest episode that the popular series will be extended for an additional 15 days.

Making his customary appearance on weekends, Salman addressed the contestants, emphasizing the need for them to put in more effort.

During the Saturday episode, Salman highlighted the extensive exposure the contestants have received on the show compared to their entire careers. He stressed the significance of delivering their best performances on Bigg Boss OTT, stating, “The amount of time people have seen you here over the past three weeks surpasses your entire body of work in your careers.”

Salman disclosed that the show had been granted a two-week extension due to its overwhelming success. He revealed that the first two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered a staggering watch time of 400 crore minutes, surpassing his own visibility. Encouraging the contestants, he urged them to take responsibility for ensuring that the audience’s love for the show continues to grow.

Furthermore, Salman shared some valuable advice for individuals in the entertainment industry. He stressed the importance of self-improvement and self-care, highlighting the unique opportunity the industry provides to work on oneself. Whether faced with success or failure, he emphasized the necessity of working harder and persevering. Salman reminded everyone that despite its challenges, working harder is crucial for progress and growth in the showbiz industry.

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 receives an extension, Salman Khan’s guidance serves as a reminder to the contestants and individuals in the entertainment industry to continually strive for excellence and invest in personal growth.