Director Nitesh Tiwari clarifies controversy surrounding ‘Bawaal’

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently shared insights about his upcoming romantic film, “Bawaal,” which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Addressing concerns raised after the teaser showcased references to the Holocaust, Tiwari emphasized that his film is not solely about Adolf Hitler. The much-anticipated trailer for “Bawaal” was released last Sunday.

The movie delves into the complex relationship between Varun and Janhvi’s characters, who initially have little in common. As their strained marriage faces challenges, they embark on a journey to Europe, exploring the sites where World War II unfolded. Throughout the story, the historical event serves as a recurring reference, with the characters discussing a metaphorical “world war within.” Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Nisha, even states, “We all have a little bit of Hitler in us.”

During the trailer launch event in Dubai, Nitesh Tiwari addressed the criticism surrounding the Hitler and World War II references in the film, which had received backlash on social media. He explained that while developing a character, it is essential to examine events and incidents that could significantly impact their overall arc and relationships. Tiwari emphasized that the film encompasses more than just Hitler, and there are several elements viewers have yet to witness.

Regarding the inclusion of Hitler in the film, Tiwari clarified that the enormity of World War II necessitates careful selection of events. As Hitler played a significant role during that period, it was essential to incorporate his presence. Tiwari emphasized the importance of being factually accurate about the historical context while staying true to the film’s storyline.

“Bawaal” is set to premiere on Prime Video India on July 21, offering audiences a captivating and nuanced portrayal of relationships against the backdrop of World War II.