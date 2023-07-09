Harry Styles joins list of performers facing onstage attacks

During a concert in Vienna, Harry Styles was seemingly struck in the eye by an unidentified object, adding to a troubling pattern of performers facing onstage attacks.

A video shared by Pop Crave captured the moment Styles winced in pain and held his head after being hit. This incident follows a similar occurrence in November when a fan threw Skittles at him, hitting him in the eye during a Los Angeles concert.

Styles now joins a growing list of artists who have recently been targeted by reckless and unhinged behavior from fans during their shows. Bebe Rexha required stitches after a concertgoer intentionally threw a phone at her, and Ava Max was slapped in the face by an attendee who rushed to the stage. Pink had ashes thrown at her, believed to be someone’s mother’s ashes, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a thrown bracelet. Lil Nas X also experienced a similar incident involving a sexual object.

These incidents have raised concerns among artists about fan behavior and safety at live performances. Some artists, like Adele during her Las Vegas residency, have taken a stand against such behavior, emphasizing the need for respect and discouraging the act of throwing objects onstage.

The incidents involving various artists, including Styles, Rexha, Max, Pink, and Ballerini, have highlighted the urgency for increased security measures and a collective effort to promote responsible behavior and respect among concertgoers.