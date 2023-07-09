Fazl unhappy with PML-N for ignoring allies in Dubai meeting

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the PDM was a movement, and now it is no longer needed.

He made the remarks in an informal conversation with senior journalists in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said that the PDM was formed to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and to ensure that the general elections were held on time. However, he added that now that the PTI government has been ousted, the PDM’s role is no longer necessary.

He also questioned why the PML-N had not taken the PDM into confidence about the meeting with top brass of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that was held in Dubai recently.

He said that the meeting was not sudden, but had been planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

PDM chief said that the general elections will be held on time and that caretaker governments will soon be established in the centre, Sindh and Balochistan.