Rabia Butt reflects on portraying female police officer in mini-series ‘Gunah’

Renowned Pakistani actor Rabia Butt recently shared her thoughts on portraying a female police officer in the highly anticipated mini-series ‘Gunah’ on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, she explored her character’s consciousness and shed light on the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated society.

Butt acknowledged the difficulties of playing the role, describing it as a battleground of emotions. She felt the weight of responsibility to lead by example and deliver justice in a society where the rule of law is distant and women are considered inferior. The actor also expressed empathy for women who face daily struggles, unrecognized for their true potential.

She emphasized that ‘Gunah’ stands as a powerful testament, highlighting the immense challenges women encounter while striving for justice in a society that undermines their worth. Butt encouraged viewers to brace themselves, promising an impactful series.

‘Gunah,’ a crime thriller by Adnan Sarwar, gained social media attention after the premiere of its first episode. Fans praised the exceptional storyline and the stellar cast of the limited six-episode series.

The plot revolves around Malik Hayat Khan (Sarmad Khoosat), a powerful landlord whose wife Gul Noor (Juggan Kazim) elopes with their sons’ tuition teacher, Ahmed (Ali Raza). Seeking solace, Malik’s in-laws suggest he marries their other daughter, Gul Meher (Saba Qamar), for the sake of his children.

However, complications arise when SHO Sabiha (Butt) enters the scene. Investigating the case, she uncovers evidence that suggests Gul Noor’s disappearance holds more secrets than meets the eye.