Woman discovers boyfriend’s cheating using smartwatch data

A woman recently shared her story on TikTok, revealing how she uncovered her boyfriend’s unfaithfulness through the use of a smartwatch.

The couple had synchronised their smartwatches for emergency purposes, little realising that this connection would eventually unveil a web of deceit.

One night, at around 2 a.m., the woman noticed a significant increase in her boyfriend’s activity levels on the smartwatch.

Surprisingly, it recorded a calorie burn of 500 during this particular timeframe, which seemed highly improbable for engaging in intense physical exercise at such an odd hour.

Armed with this suspicious data, she confronted her partner, seeking an explanation for the late-night calorie burn.

Unfortunately, he was unable to provide a satisfactory response or offer any plausible reasons for his activities during that time.

Left with no other choice, the woman made the difficult decision to end their relationship.

