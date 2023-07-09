Usman Mukhtar defends Naimal Khawar against rising controversy

Naimal Khawar, known for her notable roles in Anaa and Verna, and as the wife of superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi, has found herself at the center of a significant controversy.

Netizens took to social media to criticize Naimal for her alleged nose cosmetic surgery, sparking a heated discussion that trended for several days.

Amidst the controversy, many of Naimal’s former colleagues came forward to show their support. In a recent interview, her former co-star Usman Mukhtar also expressed his views on the matter, extending his support to Naimal.

Usman Mukhtar acknowledged the prevalence of online discussions around mental health, yet pointed out the irony that people still engage in trolling and criticism over personal decisions that do not harm anyone else. He emphasized that choosing to stay silent if one does not appreciate something is an option, but unfortunately, many individuals do not exercise this restraint.

Controversies surrounding cosmetic procedures often spark intense debates, and Naimal Khawar’s recent experience is no exception. As the discussion continues, it serves as a reminder of the challenges individuals face when their personal choices become subject to public scrutiny, calling for more empathy and understanding in online interactions.